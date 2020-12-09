Dec. 17, enjoy dinner served by your local law enforcement and support Special Olympics Florida.
From 4-8 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and several police officers will work in conjunction with restaurant staff to assist in seating patrons and serving meals.
Texas Roadhouse will donate a percentage of food sales to Special Olympics Florida. Patrons will be presented with a flyer when they are seated that they will redeem when ordering their meal.
The restaurant is located at 2457 S. U.S. Highway 27.
The Clermont Police Department has been participating in Tip-A-Cop fundraisers throughout the community for several years.
Special Olympics Florida, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization headquartered in Clermont, provides year-round sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers.