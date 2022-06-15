It has been found that many patients and their caregivers whose lives are forever changed by the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s dementia can be minimized simply by understanding the disease.
There’s a lot of confusion out there about what dementia is and what it isn’t. Angels Care Home Health understands the struggles those face when it comes to the disease and provides the following information to help not only to educate about the disease, whether you are a patient or caregiver, but to provide the tools to live as fully as possible with it.
What is Dementia?
The word dementia is Latin for “thinking problems.” Alzheimer’s disease is currently the number one cause of dementia. There are many causes of dementia but what’s important to know is that if a person is diagnosed with dementia, it means they aren’t thinking clearly. The best defense is to talk to your health care provider, so they can tell you what particular disease is causing that dementia.
What is Alzheimer’s?
Alzheimer’s disease is the greatest cause of cognitive thinking loss in the United States. According to the American Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 6.5 million Americans with it in 2022, which represents 73% aged 75 or older and 10.7% over age 65. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s may grow to a projected 12.7 million, barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or cure Alzheimer’s disease.
What are the stages of Alzheimer’s?
Early Stage
• The person patient may not remember simple requests, are disoriented to location, and may not be able to find their way home. That’s why doctors tell patients not to drive.
• Changes in personality and mood are very common.
• There is the loss of spontaneity and zest for life. They may be very quick to anger, very quick to deny things, as well as suffer from bad judgment and poor decision-making.
• They take longer to perform tasks and have problems handling cash and paying bills.
Middle Stage
• Usually the longest stage and is characterized by increased memory problems.
• The person may not recognize family or friends.
• The person repeats motions and conversations.
• The person becomes more restless in the later afternoon (also referred to as sundowning)
Late Stage
• The person is unable to recognize themselves.
• There is a decrease in self-care and ability to communicate the spoken word.
• The person becomes orally-fixated. Everything goes in their mouth much like children.
• This is also the stage where the patient becomes incontinent of both bowel and bladder.
It is important to remember that if your doctor says you or a loved one has Alzheimer’s, ask them why. You should always go for a second opinion. There are times when people develop dementia-like symptoms that are actually medically-treatable and the dementia symptoms disappear once the condition is treated. Drug reactions and/or overdoses may cause dementia-like symptoms. Depression can also look a lot like dementia.
How do you know if you or a loved one has Alzheimer’s?
Some early warning signs:
• Can you retrace your steps over the last 24 hours?
• Do you hunt for words a lot? Do you understand humor?
• Are you lacking zest? Do you hide out?
• Are other people questioning your memory?
If you believe that you or a loved one may have Alzheimer’s the most important thing you can do is go to your doctor. You can then:
• Rule out any treatable dementias.
• If diagnosed, accept it.
• Surrender to the process (tell family, search for home health care with a specialized dementia nursing program; shop for a future facility).
• Attend support groups.
