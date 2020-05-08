As many continue to self-isolate, tracing family histories can be a great way to relive any boredom.
How do you get started in this new hobby? Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society can help. To begin, the group recommends downloading an ahnentafel chart free online. Ahnentafel is German for “Ancestor Table,” and it’s one of the most common charts used in family history.
Fill out the names of your parents, grandparents, and great grandparents as far back as you can go, including maiden names, dates and places of birth, and when and where they got married, and so on.
Then, download a Family Group Sheet. This form is used to write down all these couple’s children and when they were born, etc. Find some forms here: http://misbach.org/free-pdf-charts.html and then go to PastfindersSLC.org/links to find lots of tips and tricks for beginning genealogy.
Use free webpages like Familysearch.org to start looking up these people to see what records can you find, such as census, military and birth records.
You’ll be surprised to find out how much family history is easily accessible.
After the self-isolation is over and life feels more normal, consider visiting the Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont, where a spacious Genealogy Room is located on the second floor.
There, library patrons can access websites for free, including Ancestry.com, AmerianAncestors.org and HeritageQuest.com. Pastfinders will be resuming programs at a future time, and the group welcomes new attendees. Until then, consider “liking” the group on Facebook: Facebook.com/PastfindersofSL.