Pastfinders 3rd Annual Mid-Winter Conference registration will be held on Feb. 15 on the Clermont campus of Lake-Sumter State College
The conference will kick off with a short film on Clermont’s history during the 1920s. Doris Bloodsworth, co-author of the new book “Clermont: From Gem of the Hills to Choice of Champions” will be available for a meet and greet.
The mor ning will be dominated by the genealogy couple of Clyde and Kathy Stickney. Kathy will discuss the use of newspaper research in “Finding Out More About Your Ancestors Through Newspapers”. Clyde will join her to explain how to “Establish Generational Relationships Prior to the 1880 Census”.
After lunch there will be a brief tour of the genealogical facilities at Cooper Memorial Library. Dick Eastman will make two presentations; “Better than Soundex” Utilize a better system than Soundex Code that the census bureau and genealogist have been using since 1918, and “Finding Genealogy Books for Free and For Pay.”
Seating is limited and registration is $30.00 per person. o register for the conference that will be held on February 15th, 2020 please go to www. PastfindersSLC.Org “event registration” tab to choose your lunch option and register for the conference.