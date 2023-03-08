On Feb. 25, Clermont Historic Village celebrated its Family Day festival by honoring Toby “The Therapy Dog” with the Read to Sydney organization. With dozens of volunteers, as well as hundreds of guests, Toby was welcomed into retirement while Sunny, the new therapy dog, was introduced.
“We thank the Lord for blessing Toby for his 10 years of service, while knowing he will watch over Sunny to bless our Clermont children and community for many more years to come,” said Clermont Mayor Tim Murry in his invocation.
Toby started as a therapy helping his big sister Sydney at Sydney’s Reading & Learning Center. After Sydney passed away, Toby took over going to local area schools and libraries to help children learn to read.
“We are proud to honor Toby with this well-deserved retirement party,” Thom Battisto said. “Toby has enjoyed meeting with children throughout the community to bring warm smiles to everyone who meets him over the past 10 years.
Battisto is the founder of Read to Sydney, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, with the goal of helping children to read one “tail” at a time.
He is the author of “Sydney Finds a Job.” In this book, children can follow Sydney as she tries to find a job that’s right for her. Through humor, she tries several different jobs that just don’t work out, but she finally finds one she loves; helping children read.
See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cnWPg2x6HE
Now it will be Sunny who will visit schools, libraries and special events, as well as be available at the organization’s reading center.
ABOUT READ TO SYDNEY
Thom Battisto
407-247-8595
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/readtosydney