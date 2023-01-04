We have now entered the month of Tevet, which the Talmud describes as the coldest month of the year, with the only way to keep warm being body heat; i.e., by being in close contact with others and keeping each other warm.
This quality takes on unique significance in a Hakhel year, a year of gathering, when Jews around the world are making efforts to gather at every possible occasion.
Whenever Jews come together, we automatically become stronger and warmer. This is true any time Jews gather, but it is especially so when we come together in the spirit of Hakhel, uniting to hear words of Torah and with the purpose of enhancing our collective Jewish life.
So next time you look outside and it feels cold or dark, remember that all you need to do is join or host a Hakhel event, and your soul will become warm and vibrant!
Shabbat shalom.
Rabbi Moshe Dubinsky is the religious leader of Chabad of South Lake.