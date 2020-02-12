Tomoka Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held their annual Student Award Program, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Cooper Memorial Library. Beverly Oyler, Tomoka Chapter Regent welcomed school administrators, teachers, students, family members, special guests and DAR members to the ceremonies.
Myra Bushnell, chairman of the the Good Citizens Committee, introduced each student with their individual counselor. These students have displayed Good Citizen characteristics in their schools and community.
Good Citizens Award winning students are Ava Eisner, Montverde Academy; Matthew Alleyne, Lake Minneola High School; Alanis Vivas-Torres, East Ridge High School. Matthew read his essay to all present at the ceremony. His essay will be submitted to the DAR State competition.
Outstanding DAR American History Students
Susan DeHart, chairman of the Outstanding American History Student Awards committee, introduced each student and their history teacher, and presented an overview of the student’s love for American History.
The students awarded Outstanding American History Student were Julia Caseli, Montverde Academy; Sophie Davis, East Ridge High School; Katrina Sultan, Lake Minneola High School; Kylie Hovater, South Lake High School.