Former football star, cancer survivor, football coach, small businessman, and preacher Tony McCoy was the featured speaker at the December meeting of the Clermont Historical Society.
The Orlando native spoke of his long-standing ties with Lake County — as a boy he often picked oranges in the groves in Clermont to earn extra money for the family — and of the success he believes God has given him as pastor of Hope International Church in Groveland.
McCoy graduated from Evans High School and the University of Florida and played professional football 10 years before an injury cut short his career.
Following retirement, he came to Lake County and started his church. All the while, he had five core values that (were and) are at the center of all he does (and did); it’s even the topic of a book he wrote and shared with those in attendance.
Those values are:
• Do the right things
• Be a person of excellence
• Be a person of integrity
• Be a good steward
• Avoid strife.
He then gave a hint of what may be the inspiration for his next book.
He said people should “walk with purpose” and be “anointed.”
“You should be what “God created you to be,” said McCoy. He said that an “anointed person” is a builder who makes things/people better, a giver of hope, unconditional love and money, and someone who enjoys life.
