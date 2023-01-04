This past week I read an article in the Christian Science Monitor about a reporter and editor who recently authored a book that was part autobiography and part advice on the state of journalism in which she pointed out that when she began in the industry in the early 1970s, the general population overwhelmingly trusted the news. Fifty years later, that trust has eroded to the point that less than a quarter of people have any faith in news reporting.
I also viewed on YouTube the parting words of a retiring longtime TV journalist at a Philadelphia news station. His message to viewers was succinct, in which he pointed out that journalists are not the enemy; rather, we are the servants as well as the guardians to democracy.
Ours is a noble profession, but even we have our miscreants, and they do sully the reputation. Yet at the same time, once these people are exposed and revealed for who they are, we as an industry expel them out of the profession, and with alacrity.
This is not to boast, but what other industries, organizations or government entities can lay claim to that? Practically all of us have heard of the “thin blue line” or of officeholders who have taken bribes or otherwise have engaged in practices both personal and professional that we find abhorrent.
Then there are those businesses and corporate bigwigs who have placed profit above all else, who make more in an hour than their frontline employees will ever see in a lifetime, taking home salaries and perks and other financial benefits in packages and incentives; in some instances rewarded for downsizing their companies and laying off people who, probably in the overwhelming majority of situations, are barely surviving paycheck to paycheck.
Then we read about how hard it is to pry or oust them.
Again, yes, news gathering has had (and will continue to have) those who disrespect the privilege of being journalists. It’s a sad fact of human nature.
Yet despite our shortcomings, I am grateful living in a nation that for the most part upholds the democratic principle of an unmuted free press, and I am privileged being part of a noble institution. It’s a privilege I have never taken for granted once I earned and gained entry, and it’s my duty and responsibility as managing editor of the Clermont News Leader to uphold these principles and provide our readers and advertisers with the truth.
Happy 2023, one and all.