With Orlando Health South Lake Hospital personnel, Lake County elected officials and community members present, a topping ceremony in the construction of what will be its new 95-bed patient tower took place Dec. 8.
The topping ceremony included hospital personnel, as well as dignitaries signing the girder that was then lifted to the top of the patient tower under construction.
The completed tower will allow for an expanded intensive care unit and create more than 150 full-time hospital positions across all four floors. The expansion will generate more than 500 construction jobs and is slated for completion in early 2024.
“This an exciting milestone for our hospital and the community,” said Lance Sewell, president of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. “Orlando Health South Lake Hospital has met the healthcare needs of the Lake County community since it was founded 75 years ago.
“The addition of our new patient tower is a continuation of our legacy and mission that first began in 1947 and will allow us to continue providing high-quality healthcare for decades to come as Lake County continues to grow.”
As part of the expansion, seven new postpartum beds were added to the Orlando Health South Lake Center for Women’s Health earlier this year. An additional four labor and delivery beds will be added in phase two of the project along with expanded women’s services to meet the growing healthcare needs of Lake County.
The expansion of Orlando Health South Lake is being made possible in part by a $50 million grant from The Live Well Foundation of South Lake, an organization created to address healthcare needs in the community.
The foundation meets these needs by partnering with local nonprofits to provide grants for healthcare-driven initiatives and has been in partnership with Orlando Health since its founding in 2019.
“We’re proud to partner with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital on such an important project for our community,” said Rodney Drawdy, LiveWell Foundation board of directors member and 2023 board chair-elect. “This expansion will provide individuals and families with access to preventative and emergency healthcare services right in their own community. We’re excited for the way this will positively impact the health and wellness of those who call South Lake County home.”
The hospital’s 75th anniversary, which was first celebrated earlier this year, was also commemorated during the event with the sealing of a time capsule. Physicians, nurses and team members filled the time capsule with photos, memories about Orlando Heath South Lake and letters to the next generation of healthcare workers.
The topping ceremony is the latest in a series of advancements being made. The project’s first phase included the realignment of Don Wickham Drive at Legends Way and Citrus Tower Boulevard. The realignment of Legends Way and Citrus Tower Boulevard will also have a stoplight to improve traffic flow.
Amber Hastings is the media relations and public affairs officer with Orlando Health. She may be reached at: Amber.Hastings@orlandohealth.com