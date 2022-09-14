Resting among the rolling hills of Clermont is an “old-timey”-looking roadside country store off U.S. 27.
It looks like something built in the 1950s, reminding visitors of an age in Florida gone by, and then some. A huge sign painted in bright colors on the roof of the porch reads PICK YOUR OWN, and is that really a great white shark dangling off a yardarm by the lake, and a 20-foot alligator scuttling across the top of the corrugated roof?
Showcase of Citrus is a glimpse of what Florida roadside attractions used to look like before the advent of theme parks and concrete jungles.
It’s also a place where visitors can feed and pet a variety of exotic and farm animals that frolic in open pens; pick their own baskets of fruit: and monster trucks waiting to take visitors on tour of a working citrus and cattle ranch.
Among those who have paid a visit range from musician Ozzy Osbourne to former President Jimmy Carter; the latter spent half a day there. Showcase of Citrus has also been the site where television shows, movies and music videos have been recorded.
Its genesis started when the Arnold family began purchasing 2,500 acres back in the early 1960s. John Arnold Jr., a third-generation farmer whose career started when he was only 11 years old soon realized that agritourism was a venue to attract visitors. In 1989, construction began on what is now the Showcase of Citrus.
But he didn’t stop there. Arnold also went into the fertilizer business.
“We take food and animal waste, compact it, and turn it into fertilizer right on property, so there’s absolutely no waste,” Arnold said.
He was asked how the extremely popular monster truck tour started
“The monster truck tour started when people started asking for a tour of the property, he said. “First, I’d give them tours in my van.”
But as the tours became more popular, he graduated to a school bus, which he soon modified into the world’s largest 4x4 truck. These days he has six monster trucks in operation.
HERE’S THE STORY …*
Here’s the story of a lovely lady
Who was bringing up two very lovely girls.
Who knows what the color of their hair was,
just that they were girls.
Here’s the story, of a man named Arnold,
Who was busy with four boys of his own,
They were five men, living all together,
Were they on their own?
Till the one day when the lady met this fellow
And they knew it was much more than a hunch,
That this group must somehow form a family.
That’s the way we all became the Arnold Bunch.
(* With apologies to the Brady Bunch theme)
Love can strike at any time, especially when one isn’t necessarily seeking it. Although Arnold was being helped by his four sons, now aged 18-24, his family would soon expand
“It was about ten years ago my mom first met my stepdad at the annual “Mud Run.” on property,” said Arnold’s stepdaughter, Hunter Boshell. “It was love at first sight and they haven’t been apart ever since.”
Hunter compared her mother (Tara), sister and herself joining up with John and his four sons to that of the Brady Bunch.
“Mom takes care of most of the tourist stuff — the gift shop, U-pick, farm animals and monster trucks, while John focuses on the back 2500 acres.”
This includes managing the groves, the fertilizer plant, excavation and site work, planting new trees and the constant maintenance of all the equipment.
The entire family pitches in.
“Right now I work the bar, but really the family does any job that needs doing that particular day,” she said. “It might be restocking the store, running supplies out to the field or dealing with a rambunctious zebra.”
WANT TO GO?
Showcase of Citrus is located at 5010 U.S. 27.
It is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., every day of the year, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
352-394-4377