State-of-the-art therapies that work
Anyone facing rehabilitation after being diagnosed with a serious illness or suffering an accident knows how difficult it can be to find the right healthcare team to help you heal and get back on your feet.
That’s where the highly qualified, friendly and caring physical therapists at the new-in-town Tower Physical Therapy and Rehab of Clermont can help using the latest and innovative technology!
This rehabilitation center, which opened its doors in April, offers patients exclusive new aquatic therapies and state-of-the art Bionik InMotion Robotics to treat a wide range of health conditions.
Bionik Laboratories Corporation, based in Boston, hand-picked Clermont from hundreds of locations across the country as the best choice to launch their new chain of therapy centers.
Their research shows that the leading cause of death per 100,000 in Lake County is coronary heart disease and stroke, both conditions that with the right rehabilitation, patients can recover from and go onto lead a rewarding life again.
“Our professional therapeutic work with the InMotion Robot will improve the mobility of every person with upper extremity mobility issues and balance disorders,” said Tower Physical Therapy and Rehab Clinic Director Prachi Dalal. “Our goal is to bring better healthcare and technology to everyone in the South Lake area. “
Bionik’s robotic InMotion device is cutting-edge technology to assist with progressive new therapies. During sessions, the InMotion robot watches how the patient moves and gently helps them to do different motor therapy activities.
The robot guides patients through specific tasks aimed at improving motor control of the arm and hand by increasing strength, range of motion and coordination while also assisting with the provision of efficient, effecting and intensive sensorimotor therapy.
It has been proven safe and effective to treat a wide range of conditions including upper extremity neurologic impairments, strokes, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s Disease, hemiplegic shoulder pain and muscle spasticity.
The center’s aquatic pool is the only one within a 50 miles radius and the new Bionik InMotion therapies are the only ones offered within 70 miles of Clermont, making this office pretty unique.
Since Tower Physical Therapy and Rehab opened its doors, staff have welcomed many happy patients whose lives have been transformed since attending their clinic.
Patient Kathy Moore said: “I love it here! I feel so much better when I walk out the door after each session. I’m in much less pain and I sleep better. Best of all, I no longer need my walker.”
Another patient, Mary Jouver, said: “I had hip surgery six weeks ago. I no longer have any pain. I can stand and walk around without my walker for support. I have no surgery problems since starting my physical therapy here. They are really great considerate and friendly people.”
As Dalal said: “We want to bring our true love for patient care, our expertise in the healthcare, robotics and rehabilitation services to the people of Lake County as we strive to improve mobility and independence.”
Whatever your health concerns, make sure to contact Tower Physical Therapy and Rehab located at 290 Citrus Tower Boulevard, Suite 108, Clermont. 34711. For a free consultation, call 352 242 9022. Visit https://towersportspt.com for more information.