The Town of Oakland was honored at the state level for excellence in public relations work for its popular holiday event, “Santa’s Lane Drive Through Christmas.”
The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) recognized the town with an Award of Distinction at FPRA’s 63rd Golden Image Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando last week. The award is presented to entries that meet the standards of excellence set by a panel of judges. The entry was also recognized on the local level earlier this year.
The Golden Image Awards competition is conducted annually by FPRA to recognize outstanding public relations programs in Florida. The Golden Image Awards have become a standard of excellence in the state with winners demonstrating the very best examples of innovation, planning and design.
Town staff honored for their work on the event included Administrative Services and Communications Director and FPRA Lake County Chapter President Elisha Pappacoda, Public Arts and Heritage Coordinator and FPRA Orlando Chapter Image Awards Chair Ashlynn Webb and Event Coordinator/Permit Tech Valerie Gibbons.
Oakland’s annual holiday event was reimagined in 2020 due to COVID-19. With a new drive-through format, the event offered residents the same spirit of joy without the risk associated with a physical gathering. It attracted over 50% more children than the previous year due to an outpouring of community support.