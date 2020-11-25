The Toys for Tots donation drive is accepting applications from those who would like to receive toys. Through Nov. 30, those in need can visit Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont and TFT 2020 Warehouse (Phillips Collision Center), 3320 Hwy 27/441 in Fruitland Park, to get an application.
As stated on its website, https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org, “The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.”
According to Lake and Sumter County coordinator Ed Lloyd, more than 500 boxes have been distributed throughout the two counties.
A sampling of the Clermont area drop-off locations include Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Becker Funeral Home, Brewer Funeral Homes, Clermont Fire Department, Clermont Jewelers, Clermont Radiology, Cooper Memorial Library, Ford of Clermont, Kim’s Cabbage Patch, National Training Center, Showcase of Citrus, Southlake Computers, South Lake Hospital, Tower Arcade & Lounge, Toyota of Clermont, Traveling Trees, Village Goldsmith and Your CBD Store.
In Minneola, donations can be made at Bokin Construction, Mark’s Flooring and Minneola Schoolhouse Library. Groveland locations include Chefing It UP! Pizza Café, Clerbrook Golf & RV Resort, Fleet Warehouse, Groveland Fire Rescue, Inspiration Dance Academy and Woodlands at Church Lake. Rainbow Restaurant and Sweet Nothings Marketplace in Mascotte also have collection boxes.
Call Lloyd at 516-314-9057 for more information.