If you’ve ever wanted to go swimming on horseback, Dreamcatcher Horse Rescue in Clermont offers the opportunity in its crystal-clear private lake.
The trail ride begins with a short lesson on basic riding in an arena to ensure safety of both horse and rider. The ride then goes through a wooded trail, leading into a lake where you and your horse walk through and even swim in the deeper part.
This experience is about one hour long. Riders must be at least 12 years of age. The rider weight limit is 250 pounds. All fees collected for the experience go directly to the feeding and care of the site’s 55 rescued horses.
A regular, shorter ride for ages 6 and up is also available for those not interested in getting in the lake.
Dreamcatcher, a 501(c)3 organization founded by the Wheatley family in 2006 and staffed by volunteers, is only open for trail rides at this time, due to social distancing considerations. For more information on ride fees or to schedule a ride, call or text 407-702-8332.