A tragedy occurs. A person is murdered. A vehicle collision ends in death. A fire breaks out and takes a person’s life. A train strikes a car. A drowning occurs.
Throughout the decades I have had the privilege of being a journalist, I have covered these and other similar events. It’s never been easy, and it never will.
Yet it has to be.
But what it doesn’t have to be is insensitive. These are people — the survivors, anyway — whose lives have been dramatically impacted, and they are going through a mix of grief, mourning, anger, shock, numbness, etc.
This is why I have always made it a point to politely ask permission. Most times the victim (if alive and alert), as well as family and friends, and even witnesses and onlookers, are willing to talk. So, too, first responders, firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement, although there have been situations when LEOs have not been the most cooperative, which, considering the circumstance, most times is understandable and necessary, to keep a scene from being contaminated.
At the same time, there have been those who requested to be left alone. Often this has been accompanied with the request to not be photographed.
Sometimes a person wants to talk, but is advised or otherwise discouraged. I was at a courthouse, waiting to cover the sentencing of a man accused of child molestation. He was accompanied by a phalanx of supporters from his church. Not only could I not get near, there were grumblings directed specifically at me, that the media was to blame for this situation; this was before social media existed.
I didn’t fight it. However, I did take photos in the waiting area outside the courtroom, as well as inside. It didn’t please the others, but there wasn’t anything they could do, as I (as well as they) were on public property.
After sentencing was handed down and the man led away, the pastor of the church consented to speak with me. While he made some requests, I explained this was no easier on me than it was on the man convicted, who up until then was a pillar in the community, but I had an obligation to report what had taken place, and no, I could not honor his requests. I told him I wish it weren’t so, and that I had never felt comfortable doing what my profession required, but it had to be done. The pastor said he understood and would convey this to the others.
I know it didn’t ameliorate the situation, but at least all of it had been done in a manner of respect.
This is why I tell those I mentor to tread lightly and never lose sight of the fact these are people who are suffering. It doesn’t mean you can excuse the person and the actions committed, because showing mercy to the perpetrator shows disrespect and added suffering to the victim.