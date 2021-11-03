Event runs Nov. 30-Jan. 3, 2022
OAKLAND — The Town of Oakland is hosting its first-ever holiday tree decorating contest, “Trees of the Season,” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center. The Town and the Center invite families, schools, non-profits organizations or businesses, to participate and use this opportunity to showcase their creativity and engage in the community.
“Trees of the Season” will be on display from Nov. 30-Jan. 3, 2022 and visitors have the chance to vote for their favorite tree to win Best Overall tree until Dec. 16, with the winner announced on the Center’s social media page.
The event will feature several personally decorated trees full of colorful lights and ornaments by members of the community and local businesses.
“Trees of the Season” will be part of this year’s “Santa’s Lane” event on Dec. 4, which will feature more holiday lights than ever before, a DJ, socially distanced games and activities.
More details about “2021 Santa’s Lane” will be announced at a later date.
INTERESTED?
Visit: arts&heritage@oaklandfl.gov for more information and inquire about an application.
ABOUT THE ARTS AND HERITAGE CENTER
The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 Petris Ave., is committed to preserving Oakland’s past, present and future. Working with its partners, the Center provides important tools and social connections to help residents eat well, stay active and enjoy life.
This project is funded in part by a $1 million lead grant from the West Orange Healthcare District, as well as funding from Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and countless other donors. The Center supports the mission of Healthy West Orange, a grassroots movement to inspire west Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation.
Visit: www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage and www.facebook.com/HWOAHatOakland
Ashlynn Webb is the Public Arts and Heritage Coordinator for the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at 407-656-1117 ext. 2112, or email: awebb@oaklandfl.gov