Although the exhibit was scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m., people started arriving as early as 5:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Room inside the clubhouse of the Trilogy subdivision in Groveland.
They were there to take in the 68 photographs on display by members of the FOCUS photography club, which is made up of residents who live in the subdivision. However, not all the photos submitted were on display.
“We had 85 photos altogether,” said FOCUS member Kay Rivard.
According to Andrew Pieski, who “leads” the club and organized the annual event, in about a month and a half, the exhibit will be refreshed and the remaining photos will be introduced.
As they were serenaded by guitarist Butch O’Brien, another Trilogy resident, those in the room, many with coffee cups in one hand and pastries in the other, strolled about the room, studying the variety of subjects pictured.
“Aw, these are beautiful, beautiful,” said Chris Clausen, who recently became a member of the club. “I’m always so impressed with the photos taken by neighbors.”
At around 6:30 p.m., Pieski called for everyone’s attention. He thanked all those present, and urged everyone to mingle. To aid in that he introduced what he termed an “icebreaker.”
“If you had one place on earth to go to snap a picture, where would you go,” he asked.
Most selected foreign countries. One person, however, said “Bayonne, New Jersey,” which prompted laughter.
As for Pieski, he would go to Canada, in specific, Quebec. He said the city combines the elements of both Europe and America.
The exhibit will be on display until the end of June. Unfortunately, it is not open to the public, only residents of the subdivision and their guests.