History was made Dec. 12, 1962 when Louis and Victoria Range welcomed into the world the first African American triplets born in Lake County at what was then South Lake Memorial Hospital.
Born to Louis and Victoria were Victor Ray Range, and his sisters: Vivian Kay and Vanessa Fay Range.
Through their early years, the triplets were kept prominent in the community, and a newspaper article and photo recorded their fifth birthday, with each of them enjoying birthday cake.
Today marks their 60th birthday.
Although each has gone their separate ways, their connection will never change or be forgotten. Victor has remained close to his roots and still resides in Clermont.
Not too far away is Vanessa, who now calls Orlando home.
However, it’s Vivan who appears to have pulled up stakes, as she now lives in Tifton, Ga.
On behalf of the News Leader, as well as the community as a whole, happy birthday, Victor, Vanessa and Vivian.
Sherrika Range is the triplets’s niece, and the News Leader expresses its gratitude being given the opportunity and privilege to announce the occasion of their 60th birthday.