Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis continues to operate under state guidelines for re-opening. In addition to open trails and outdoor features, the site’s Education Building is open for a touchless experience. Visitors can observe the exhibits and artwork, though interactive features are not available.
Restrooms are open, as well. TLNC has hand sanitizer and informational materials available outdoors. Group sizes should be limited to 10 people or less, and physical distancing from those not in your group is requested.
Chair Yoga is back on Wednesdays, 10–11 a.m., in the Education Building, because the small group size makes it doable. Nancy LaPointe leads a gentle, stress-reducing class for a donation of $5, with proceeds benefitting TLNC. Contact Nancy at laf4good@yahoo.com to reserve your spot, so the correct number of chairs can be sanitized and appropriately placed.
At this time, no other programs are scheduled, as the nature center takes a “wait and see” approach to resuming speakers and other activities. The Natural History Museum continues to be closed, as well.
Spring is baby bird and animal time, and that means people are more likely to encounter young and injured birds and other wildlife. To help those who want to help creatures potentially in trouble, TLNC has created a list of resources to contact at https://www.troutlakenaturecenter.com/injured-animal-resources.