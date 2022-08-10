Trust the Lord to help you bridge every obstacle. He knows the future, as well as your past. He will lift you above heartache and disappointment to see good ahead. Keep going forward. Be alert for the blessings to be revealed.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6, NIV)
ABOUT THE PHOTO
The State Road 19 bridge crosses Little Lake Harris, which has shoreline in Astatula, Howey-in-the Hills, and Tavares.