Get to personally meet, know those who serve
The City of Clermont is inviting the public to meet and get to know members of the Clermont Police Department, during National Night Out. It promises to be a fun night, filled with entertainment and other events, such as obstacle courses for those up to the challenge.
“This is an opportunity for those who live in Clermont to get to meet face-to-face with our police department,” said Jennifer Clutts, who is with the city’s public information office.
She added that also present in addition to members of the police department will be members of the city’s fire department, as well as other local and state agencies. They, too, will be presenting demonstrations and conducting other interactive events, for an entire family to enjoy.
“National Night Out’s mission is to strengthen neighborhood spirit and camaraderie while sending a message that we’re collectively taking a stance against crime,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. “The Clermont Police Department welcomes everyone to this family-friendly event as we strive to be Champions for the Clermont community together.”
This free night of fun features the popular JR. SWAT Course Challenge. Children of all ages will have the opportunity to run a junior-sized obstacle course, participate in tug-of-war with police officers and meet SWAT officers. The course includes monkey bars, balance beams and low-crawl courses to conquer.
ABOUT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
National Night Out was founded in 1984 with $15,000 from the National Crime Prevention Council’s grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).
National Night Out is an event designed to educate the public on crime prevention, generate support and participation in local anti-crime programs, create strong bonds, and solidify partnerships between the community and local law enforcement by shining a spotlight on community police programs.
WANT TO GO?
This year’s event takes place from 5-8 p.m,. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Waterfront Park, 330 Third Street.
