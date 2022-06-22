Each year on Memorial Day, Clermont CrossFit, along with Clermont police and fire personnel honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice with a “Murph” workout.
From 7-11 a.m,. on May 30, at Victory Point Park, a competition style “Pull Up Rig” was set up for participants to tackle a number of workouts, called heats, which were intended to inspire participants to work a “little harder” in honor of those who gave their lives in combat.
There were three separate start times, with the flagship heat featuring police and fire participation at 8:45 a.m.
Also participating were National VA adaptive sports representative, and many veterans.
“It’s going great,” said Kyle Rattray, who owns Clermont CrossFit and organized the event. “We had three heats of 40 people.”
He had only words of praise for those who turned out, as well as to various sponsors and businesses that provided or donated equipment to make the workouts possible.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
In 2017, Clermont CrossFit entered into a Memorandum of Agreement working in collaboration with the Orlando Veteran Administration Health Care System, and has maintained this arrangement. Since then, Clermont CrossFit has served over 150 veterans from six different counties to include Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake and Osceola.
In its adaptive program disabled Veterans and disabled members of the armed forces are taught skills needed to become self-sufficient, as well as be able to participate in group CrossFit and adaptive CrossFit classes.
Clermont CrossFit would like to expand its existing CrossFit and Adaptive CrossFit initiative to include a free membership at Clermont CrossFit for veterans who have identified funding as a prohibiting factor to consistent participation.
The program is designed to meet the unique needs of the veteran population, by helping to remove the barriers veterans face when trying to stay healthy and feeling connected to the community.
Helping expand this program to veterans will have a significant impact on their lives and the lives of the veterans family. As an organization this expansion is in line with our mission and core beliefs to provide an all-inclusive premier fitness experience for our greater community.
MISSION AND PRIMARY GOAL
“To provide an all-inclusive premier fitness experience that betters the lives of our members, employees, and our greater community.”
WHO WAS MURPH?
Lieutenant Michael Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y., was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. “Murph” who was a United States Navy SEAL officer was awarded the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan. He was the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.
This workout was one of his favorites, which he had named “Body Armor.” Since then, the workout has become known worldwide as “Murph” in honor of him.
TO LEARN MORE/PARTICIPATE
Call Kyle Rattray at 407-470-9236, or email: Kyle@clermontcrossfit.com