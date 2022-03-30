Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) has scheduled a full closure of southbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road  91 between Hancock Road/Minneola (Exit 278) and State Road 50/Clermont (Exit 272) for demolition of the County Road 455 bridge. 

To perform this work, traffic will be detoured during the following dates and times: 

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 between Hancock Road/Minneola (Exit 278) and State Road 50/Clermont (Exit 272) 

 

OVERNIGHT FULL DISCLOSURE

11:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m., Sunday, March 27

Nightly through Thursday, March 31. 

 

DETOUR INFORMATION

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 traffic wishing to continue south will be directed to exit at Hancock Road/Minneola (Exit 278), travel south on Hancock Road to State Road 50/West Colonial Drive, and travel east on State Road 50 to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike. 

This work is part of the widening project on Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 from State Road 50/Clermont to Hancock Road/Minneola. 

Please note that this schedule may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions. 

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Drivers may dial 511 for real-time traffic information, visit www.fl511.com before traveling, or follow @FloridaTurnpike on Twitter. 

 

Recommended for you