Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) has scheduled a full closure of southbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 between Hancock Road/Minneola (Exit 278) and State Road 50/Clermont (Exit 272) for demolition of the County Road 455 bridge.
To perform this work, traffic will be detoured during the following dates and times:
Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 between Hancock Road/Minneola (Exit 278) and State Road 50/Clermont (Exit 272)
OVERNIGHT FULL DISCLOSURE
11:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m., Sunday, March 27
Nightly through Thursday, March 31.
DETOUR INFORMATION
Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 traffic wishing to continue south will be directed to exit at Hancock Road/Minneola (Exit 278), travel south on Hancock Road to State Road 50/West Colonial Drive, and travel east on State Road 50 to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike.
This work is part of the widening project on Florida’s Turnpike/State Road 91 from State Road 50/Clermont to Hancock Road/Minneola.
Please note that this schedule may change due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Drivers may dial 511 for real-time traffic information, visit www.fl511.com before traveling, or follow @FloridaTurnpike on Twitter.