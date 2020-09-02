Family Matters of Central Florida, a community-oriented nonprofit organization, provides tutoring and academic support for students grades K– 2, English classes for second language learners and counseling services at no cost.
The one-on-one tutoring/academic support program is designed to meet each individual’s needs. Homework help, remediation and additional instruction are provided. Students are assigned a designated tutor, and tutoring sessions are 45 minutes to one hour.
Additionally, Family Matters is equipped to provide tutor-supervised online learning support on site. Students who are participating in online/virtual classes are welcome to register to join the small learning pods, which provide tutor supervision while working on their assignments, taking tests and quizzes, and submitting work. The pods will consist of up to five students grouped according to grade levels. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Family Matters strictly adheres to the COVID-19 recommended guidelines for sanitation and safety.
Family Matters of Central Florida uses the facilities of Grace Community Church, 14244 Johns Lake Road in Clermont. For additional information, visit www.familymatterscfl.org or email familymatterscfl@gmail.com.