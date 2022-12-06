The Lake County Sheriff's Office recently sponsored a Sheriff's Citizen Academy in Clermont, with the purpose of building better communications between citizens and law enforcement through education.
An invitation to attend was issued to the Clermont Woman's Club and members Jacki Josten and Pam Schmitz attended the 13 week course. Class was held every Friday and road trips included visits to the Lake County Detention Center and the Communications Operation Center as well as demonstrations presented by specialized units such a K-9, S.W.A.T. and Posse.
Participants became familiar with the operations of the LCSO and gained a more in depth understanding of the obstacles facing law enforcement and the community.
ABOUT THE CLERMONT WOMAN’S CLUB
The Clermont Woman's Club is a Federated Woman's Club chartered in 1927. It is a nonprofit service organization and by fundraising throughout the year, they are able to support international, national and local charities.
It meets the first Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m., at the clubhouse, 655 W Broome St. For information: www.clermontwomansclub.org
Pam Schmitz is the Publicity Chair for the Clermont Woman's Club. She can be reached at 352-396-6927, or: dandpschmitz@aol.com