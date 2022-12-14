Throughout my career as a journalist, I always either created or took over reporting on matters of religion, faith and values. To me, the religious community is a pillar of foundation to and for a community; this, regardless the fact I am an atheist. A Jewish atheist.
The latter has often been a source of puzzlement to people who are not Jewish, because they often cannot wrap their head around the fact that while I don’t believe in a supreme being, I identify with my heritage.
They don’t, or cannot, grasp that being Jewish is not just a religion. It is so much more, and nowadays with DNA searches, it has been proven that there is such a thing as a Jewish nation (and I am not referring to the State of Israel in that context).
But even before the advent of DNA searching, there has always been a “way” of the Jewish people. It’s the ethos — the characteristic spirit of a culture, era, or community as manifested in its beliefs and aspirations* — of Judaism in which I was raised and inculcated. (*- definition as described in the Oxford Dictionary)
Sometimes I find it necessary to explain to those non-Jewish how I can be both Jew and atheist the following way; I ask that person what their primary heritage is and what is the dominant religion; for example, if a person is of Italian heritage, the dominant religion is the Catholic Church. I then ask, does a person of Italian lineage cease being Italian if they aren’t Catholic?
It’s a rudimentary explanation, but it usually drives across the point.
Now, with all this said, I absolutely love the religious community, especially here in Lake County, because of its diversity. With the exception of living in and around New York City, then Houston, nowhere else I have lived has there existed the diversity found in Lake County; and to be more specific, the thriving diversity (and that extends to race, nationality, etc.).
I hold dear to my heart the people I have had the privilege to meet and get to know from the Islamic community, the Christian faiths and, of course, Judaism.
This is why this edition of the News Leader focuses a number of articles on Chanukah, and why I urge the community to attend the Chanukiah (read: menorah) lighting this upcoming Dec. 18. This free, family-oriented event begins 4:30 p.m., at Waterfront Park, and among the special plans scheduled will be the dropping of candy from a helicopter (although I have to admit when I think about that the first image that comes to mind is the Thanksgiving fiasco from the 1970s TV show “WKRP in Cincinnati.” If you’re not familiar, look it up on YouTube).
I cannot wait for next week’s edition and Christmas, followed by Kwaanza! Hope you are, too, and to get started, in addition to the articles on Chanukah, please enjoy a sermon by Pastor Joel Shackelford that is placed on this same page.