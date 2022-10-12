These adorable boys are Pink and Floyd and recently lost their home.
They are Best Furry Friends (BFF) and must go to their new home together. They are a Pekingese/Dachshund blend and are each 2-3 years old.
They love other friendly doggies and enjoy going for walks, playing with each other, or just hanging out with their people and watching a little TV.
A nice fenced yard for them to run around and play would be ideal and would do best with older children.
They are both being treated for heartworms but are very much adoptable and have a reduced fee.
Please consider adding these fellas to your family, they have so much love to give and are eager to please.
And while we’re at it, let’s re-introduce …
My name is Peaches and I am a 3-year-old female domestic shorthair.
I am very loving and affectionate and purrrrrr like a motorboat. I do like to play with toys, so maybe we could play together too.
I am curious about friendly doggies and might like their company if properly introduced, but would prefer to be the only kitty in the house.
Maybe more preferable would be a nice warm window where I can look out and lay in the sunshine or come sit with you while you read a book.
I would love to a chance to find my forever family, and as an incentive fFor qualified applicants, my adoption fee has been sponsored by Mike Richards State Farm Office.