East Ridge High School has two holiday concerts planned for Dec. 12. A Holiday Encore in the Courtyard concert featuring the East Ridge High School Knights Concert Band will begin at 1 p.m. And Magical Melodies Under the Stars, with the East Ridge High School Knights Jazz Band, will begin at 6 p.m. Both programs will be held in the courtyard of the high school, located at 13322 Excalibur Road in Clermont. For tickets and additional information, call Beth Burgos at 407-592-0583. Face coverings are required. Bring your own chair.