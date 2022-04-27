The Cooper Memorial Library will host two musical acts in May as part of its free Cooper Concert Series.
Jubilant Stringswill perform at the Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m., May 4 in room 108.
Jubilant Strings is a children’s orchestra led by Kathryn Rodgers. These young musicians various schools in the Clermont area. The theme of their May performance at Cooper Memorial Library will be Mother’s Day.
The October Mountain Washtub Band will perform at the Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m., May 10 in room 108. The band gets its name from an actual mountain in the Appalachian chain in western Massachusetts. The October Mountain Washtub Band performs in multiple genres including bluegrass, old country, and gospel.
These events are sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive
For more information, please contact Sarah Feller, at 352-536-2283 or email: sfeller@mylakelibrary.org