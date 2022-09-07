Pastfinders will be conducting training sessions for Family Tree Maker, a software used to organize family history on a personal computer. The special interest group will meet once a month to discuss how to use this program to its potential. Free Zoom Video Conferencing from Home on from 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The FTM 2019 Companion Guide will be used as an outline for this SIG. It will take eight sessions from September 2022 to May 2023 to cover all 14 chapters of the Companion Guide. During the process of these meetings there will be demonstrations on how to use features of the Family Tree Maker program.
Session 1 will cover Chapter 12 and 14 Working with trees and tools and preferences. The host will also cover information on the newest upgrade. If you would like to learn more about this program before you buy, join the class to see the program in action. If you are having technical issues with your FTM program please bring your questions, we will be happy to help you out.
DNA
Pastfinders DNA Special Interest Group (SIG) will meet virtually at 1:30 p.m., the second Wednesday of each month.
This will be a discussion and help session rather than a class. Anjanette MercerI will cover some basics and of course the major testing sites and tools.
It will endeavor to help one another unravel the mysteries of DNA matches in order to build and verify family trees, with guidance and encouragement, as well as with feedback and suggestions and sharing of discoveries.
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society’s goal is to help further one’s family history research. There are several presentations, classes and SIGs available for free.
INTERESTED?
FTM SIG is a Free Virtual Monthly Meeting held on Zoom. To join the meeting please provide the host with your name, email address via email to: info@pastfindersslc.org
Learn more about Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical Society at httsp://PastfindersSLC.org or Like us on Facebook.