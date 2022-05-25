Clermont Garden Club is happy to announce the Camperships for the summer of 2022 at Wekiva Youth Camp.
The students chosen for one week at Wekiva Youth Camp are Chase and Rilee Gonzalez, and Izak and Sylas Hawkins. All are students at Lost Lake Elementary.
They were chosen from applications from South Lake public and private elementary schools.
The two pairs will participate in one of six one-week sessions during June and July at Wekiwa Springs State Park, where thenonprofit Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., partners with the Florida Parks Service to improve and maintain the facilities.
ABOUT WEKIVA YOUTH CAMP
The camp is a residential nature camp for youth in grades 3-8.
The purpose of the camp is the instilling in youth a love and respect for the “real”Florida through nature study, conservation and protection of our environment for the future of the state and our planet.
Wekiva Youth Camp promises an unforgettable experience enjoying nature, crafts, and the beauty of the natural world in a magical, pristine setting.
Wekiva Youth Camp is accredited by the American Camp Association.
TO LEARN MORE
Campers should be interested in nature and like the outdoors.
Florida residency is not required and campers are welcomed without regard to race, color, religion or ethnicity.
Campers enjoy a unique outdoor living and learning experience, with close supervision.
Its motto for our youth is “Campers Today – Environmental Leaders Tomorrow.”
Tina Worrell is the chairperson for Wekiva Youth Camp.