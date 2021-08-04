According to website HomeSnacks.net, Clermont and Groveland are among the top 10 fastest growing cities in Florida, with Groveland ranked No. 2 and Clermont at No. 9.
The website broke down its analysis as follows:
GROVELAND
Population: 13,672
Unemployment: 5.7%
Poverty: 11.8%
Median house price: $199,100
Median income: $62,384
Median rent: $1,387
On a scale of 1-10, it ranked:
Jobs: 7
Affordability: 5
Housing: 8.5
Diversity: 10
Safety: 8
Education: 7
Amenities: 7
Commute: 3
Groveland recorded at total of 261 crimes per 100k, and came in at -32.74% below the national average.
It’s cost of living is 0.9x lower than the national average.
POPULATION
Males: 52.1%Females: 47.9%
The top three in race/ethnicity are:
White population is 47.4% (vs. 53.9% state/60.7% nation)
Hispanics are 24% (vs. 25.6% state/18% nation)
Black 21.5% (vs. 15.3% state/12.3% nation)
EDUCATION
30% have either a high school or GED degree
24% some college
10% Associate’s degree
16% Bachelor’s degree
6% Master’s degree
1% Professional degree
1% Doctorate degree
INCOME
Less than $10k: 2.5% (34,412)
$10k-14k: 4.0% (54,874)
$15k-24,9k: 10.6% (144,470)
$25-$34,9K: 7.3% (99,827)
$35-49,9K: 11.7% (159,971)
$50-$74,9k: 24.6% (335,754)
$75-99,9: 17.1% (233,447)
$100-149,9k: 13.6$ (186,013)
$150-199,9k: 4,8% (65,724)
$200k or more: 3.9% (52,703)
CLERMONT
Population: 35,209
Unemployment: 2.8%
Poverty: 10%
Median house price: $233,000
Median income: $64,736
Median rent: $1,415
On a scale of 1-10, it ranked:
Jobs: 8.5
Affordability: 5
Housing: 8.5
Diversity: 9
Safety: 6
Education: 8
Amenities: 9
Commute: 4
Clermont recorded at total of 757 crimes per 100k, and came in at -19.18% below the national average.
It’s cost of living is 1.0x lower than the national average.
POPULATION
Males: 46.8%Females 53.2%
The top three in race/ethnicity are:
White population is 61.2% (vs. 53.9% state/60.7% nation)
Hispanics are 21.4% (vs. 25.6% state/18% nation)
Black 9.2% (vs. 15.3% state/12.3% nation)
EDUCATION
24% have either a high school or GED degree
24% some college
9% Associate’s degree
22% Bachelor’s degree
8% Master’s degree
3% Professional degree
1% Doctorate degree
INCOME
Less than $10k: 5.7% (200,400)
$10k-14k: 2.80% (97,528)
$15k-24,9k: 7% (247,160)
$25-$34,9K: 9.5% (333,733)
$35-49,9K: 14.1% (495,923)
$50-$74,9k: 17.6% (619,904)
$75-99,9: 17.1% (602,269)
$100-149,9k: 14.8% (521,575)
$150-199,9k: 7.% (270,941)
$200k or more: 3.7% (131,462)
ABOUT HOMESNACKS.NET
HomeSnacks.net is a site that combines data from dozens of sources to help understand what it’s like to live in different places across American in 61 categories.