According to website HomeSnacks.net, Clermont and Groveland are among the top 10 fastest growing cities in Florida, with Groveland ranked No. 2 and Clermont at No. 9.

The website broke down its analysis as follows:

 

GROVELAND

Population: 13,672

Unemployment: 5.7%

Poverty: 11.8%

Median house price: $199,100

Median income: $62,384

Median rent: $1,387

 

On a scale of 1-10, it ranked:

Jobs: 7

Affordability: 5

Housing: 8.5

Diversity: 10

Safety: 8

Education: 7

Amenities: 7

Commute: 3

Groveland recorded at total of 261 crimes per 100k, and came in at -32.74% below the national average.

It’s cost of living is 0.9x lower than the national average.

 

POPULATION

Males: 52.1%Females: 47.9%

 

The top three in race/ethnicity are: 

White population is 47.4% (vs. 53.9% state/60.7% nation)

Hispanics are 24% (vs. 25.6% state/18% nation)

Black 21.5% (vs. 15.3% state/12.3% nation)

 

EDUCATION

30% have either a high school or GED degree

24% some college

10% Associate’s degree

16% Bachelor’s degree

6% Master’s degree

1% Professional degree

1% Doctorate degree

 

INCOME

Less than $10k: 2.5% (34,412)

$10k-14k: 4.0% (54,874)

$15k-24,9k: 10.6% (144,470)

$25-$34,9K: 7.3% (99,827)

$35-49,9K: 11.7% (159,971)

$50-$74,9k: 24.6% (335,754)

$75-99,9: 17.1% (233,447)

$100-149,9k: 13.6$ (186,013)

$150-199,9k: 4,8% (65,724)

$200k or more: 3.9% (52,703)

 

CLERMONT

Population: 35,209

Unemployment: 2.8%

Poverty: 10%

Median house price: $233,000

Median income: $64,736

Median rent: $1,415

 

On a scale of 1-10, it ranked:

Jobs: 8.5

Affordability: 5

Housing: 8.5

Diversity: 9

Safety: 6

Education: 8

Amenities: 9

Commute: 4

Clermont recorded at total of 757 crimes per 100k, and came in at -19.18% below the national average.

It’s cost of living is 1.0x lower than the national average.

 

POPULATION

Males: 46.8%Females 53.2%

 

The top three in race/ethnicity are: 

White population is 61.2% (vs. 53.9% state/60.7% nation)

Hispanics are 21.4% (vs. 25.6% state/18% nation)

Black 9.2% (vs. 15.3% state/12.3% nation)

 

EDUCATION

24% have either a high school or GED degree

24% some college

9% Associate’s degree

22% Bachelor’s degree

8% Master’s degree

3% Professional degree

1% Doctorate degree

 

INCOME

Less than $10k: 5.7% (200,400)

$10k-14k: 2.80% (97,528)

$15k-24,9k: 7% (247,160)

$25-$34,9K: 9.5% (333,733)

$35-49,9K: 14.1% (495,923)

$50-$74,9k: 17.6% (619,904)

$75-99,9: 17.1% (602,269)

$100-149,9k: 14.8% (521,575)

$150-199,9k: 7.% (270,941)

$200k or more: 3.7% (131,462)

 

ABOUT HOMESNACKS.NET

HomeSnacks.net is a site that combines data from dozens of sources to help understand what it’s like to live in different places across American in 61 categories.

Recommended for you