Experience Clermont’s clay roads and Southern Hill Farms’ fresh blueberries at the Clermont Clay U Run U Pick Blueberry 5K, set for April 24.
The Sommer Sports race kicks off at 7 a.m. and concludes with a free pancake breakfast. Runners are then encouraged to pick a pint container of blueberries for free, as well.
The 5K begins at Southern Hill Farms, 16651 Schofield Road, and traverses the area’s surrounding clay roads.
Sommer Sports has COVID-19 protocols in place to protect participants. Face mask use is required of all participants and spectators before and after the race and during packet pick-up. Face coverings are not required while racing. Free disposable face masks will be available at the Sommer Sports Be Safe station, which will be located near the finish line. All participants will have their temperature checked as part of packet pick-up process.
