The City of Clermont invites residents and visitors to celebrate spring with Rise Clermont’s latest local collaborative effort, the Umbrella Art Project.
Area nonprofit organizations, arts and crafts businesses and artists teamed up to create 27 themed umbrellas that are on display throughout Clermont until April 30.
Residents are encouraged to visit stops along the trail, take pictures of their favorite umbrellas and send them to Rise@ClermontFL.org for a free T-shirt and a chance to win a $50 restaurant gift card. All umbrellas and host businesses can be found at www.RiseClermont.com.
“The Umbrella Art Project encourages creativity, showcases local nonprofit organizations and provides free exposure for businesses that sign up to be part of the trail,” said Business Liaison Barbara Hollerand, leader of the city-led Rise Clermont initiative to accelerate Clermont’s economic recovery during COVID-19.
The project idea came from a photo in the The New York Times last year highlighting Britons’ painted umbrellas for a positivity project during the pandemic. Hollerand discussed localizing the concept with Lisa Harris, president of the South Lake Art League.
Harris brought the idea to her fellow artists at the league, and the project took off as they created the first 12 umbrellas.
“The umbrella was an unusual canvas and a little challenging, but I really enjoyed it,” Harris said.
A few opportunities remain for host businesses. To participate, contact Hollerand at bhollerand@clermontfl.org or 352-241-7355.