It was a visit to a museum that changed the course of Tatiana Ramirez’s life. At the time, the 2014 graduate of East Ridge High School — the daughter of Claudia and Hector Hernandez and sister of Isabella Hernandez — was attending the University of South Florida-St. Petersburgh campus, studying botany.
That is until one day when she and a fellow classmate went to a marine museum.
“It sparked something inside me,” Ramirez said. “I wanted to be part of oceanography; find new species, save coral reefs, and do other related research.”
She subsequently earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with an emphasis in marine biology.
She also recognized that if oceanography sparked her interest, it would do the same for others, especially younger people, those in middle and high school, particularly special needs students for whom traditional education methods did not respond to their ability to learn.
This awareness came about from her experience as a teacher’s assistant at a non-traditional school. After marrying, her husband who is in the United States Marine Corps, was stationed at Camp Lejune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
“It’s an environment that’s hands-on, where they can think out loud,” she said.
Hence it has led her to pen “The Midnight Zone,” a semi-interactive book that provides a discovery of the deep sea.
“The name of my book is the nickname given to the deepest part of the ocean,” she said. “It’s called the midnight zone because little to no light penetrates at that depth.”
At the very bottom of the ocean aquatic life is blind. In order to survive, she said, these denizens of the deep swim with their mouths constantly open.
“They rely on marine snow,” said Ramirez. According to Ramirez, marine snow is the breakdown of life that once lived in the higher elevations of the ocean. “As they die they decompose as they sink to the bottom.” By the time all this reaches the bottom of the sea, it has broken down to such a degree that it resembles snow. “Midnight snow bring all the nutrients and key elements needed to survive.”
In fact, the very first chapter in her book is on midnight snow. In describing the book, Ramirez pointed out that artwork on one page faces the text on the opposite page. It gives readers an aid in understanding. She agreed that in some ways it is similar to the structure the Folger Library employs in the printing of Shakespeare’s plays; with explanations of certain words and phrases from the Elizabethan era into today’s language on one page and the script of the play on the facing page.
“The Midnight Zone” is going to be the first in a series of books about the ocean.
“I’m hoping to make my way up from the bottom of the ocean to the surface with each book in the series,” she said.
As for Ramirez herself, she currently is enrolled via online at Arizona State University, pursuing a master’s degree of science in biomimicry. That field, she said, is the study of animals and how these creatures appear or contain can be adapted to human existence.
She provided examples, such as how the size and shape of a bird’s beak led to the development of the bullet train. A more recognizable example she provided is (*)Velcro.
“It’s an exploration of what species are doing to adjust and survive,” Ramirez said. “It’s a way to better our lives and help the environment at the same time.”
TO BUY THE BOOK
“The Midnight Zone” is currently available online only at the Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Target websites.
(*) Velcro is a registered trademark.