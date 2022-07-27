LEESBURG — United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties has received a grant of $15,000 from Wells Fargo to support the Stronger Families program.
Stronger Families provides families from all walks of life with an opportunity to become even stronger by focusing on the areas of income, education, and health through a 15 week instructional course; the course meets on Thursday nights and shares guidance, instruction, and resources with participants.
The goal of the Stronger Families program is to provide a hand up in essential areas such as budgeting, buying a home, increasing salary, or eating healthy on a budget.
“We are so thankful for Wells Fargo’s financial contributions to our Stronger Families program!” said Danielle Heider, Stronger Families program coordinator. “Through these contributions, we are able to connect families with local resources and equip them with the knowledge to make better financial decisions, optimize their earning potential and strengthen relationships within their families.”
Funds from Wells Fargo will ensure that the Stronger Families program continues running strong well into 2023. The program provides students with all necessary supplies as well as a graduation ceremony to acknowledge their hard work and commitment.
Current and past students have overwhelmingly reported that the Stronger Families course has set them on the path to achieving their financial, educational, and health-related goals for their families. Thanks to Wells Fargo's support, even more families in Lake and Sumter Counties will be able to continue strengthening their financial standing and quality of life.
The Stronger Families program was recently approved to count towards mandatory job participation for recipients of TANF/ SNAP. The next session of Stronger Families begins on July 14th in Sumter County. Those interested can register at: UWLS.org/Stronger-Families.
Stephen Shylkofski handles news information for United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties. He may be reached at: sshylkofski@uwls.org