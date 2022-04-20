The United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is creating a new Chapter of the Tocqueville Society.
This Worldwide Organization brings together like-minded philanthropists to support local charitable causes.
The namesake of this Society is Alexis de Tocqueville, a French aristocrat who wrote the seminal book about America and its penchant for democracy and charity. It was published in 1838.
ABOUT THE SOCIETY
Founded in 1984, the United Way Tocqueville Society is an opportunity for passionate individuals to become more deeply involved in United Way’s mission.
The Tocqueville Society recognizes local philanthropic leaders and volunteer champions in the United States, France and Romania who have devoted time, talent, and funds to create long-lasting changes by tackling our communities’ most serious issues.
Specifically, the United Way Tocqueville Society aims to:
Change lives through philanthropic leadership focused on the building blocks for a better life: a quality education that leads to a stable job; income that can support a family through retirement, and good health
Communicate the vital role of personal philanthropic action in creating long-lasting changes.
Expand high-level personal giving and United Way Major and Planned Giving programs.
Strengthen local United Way leadership by building a network of like-minded leaders across the globe.
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in becoming a charter member of this new chapter, contact the United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties at 352-787-7530, or visit: www.uwls.com