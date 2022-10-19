The 2023-2024 grant cycle from the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties (UWLS) has commenced and encourages local registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to apply.
Grants range in the amount of $5,000 to $30,000.
Preference will be given to those programs that align with the mission of United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is to improve the quality of life in the community.
Applications will be evaluated for compatibility with UWLS’ strategic goals, how well they align with UWLS’ core pillars of income, education, and health, as well as if the proposal is financially sound.
Awarded applications will receive a letter in December and an invitation to UWLS’ Grant Award Breakfast in January 2023.
Applications will be accepted until Oct. 31. The online application platform closes promptly at 11:59 p.m.
FOR MORE INFORMATION/HOW TO APPLY
Visit: https://www.uwls.org/Grants/
Stephen Shylkofski is Resource Development Director for United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties. He may be reached at: sshylkofski@uwls.org