When COVID-19 hit, nearly 2.6 million Florida households were one emergency away from financial ruin — a 10-year record high — setting the stage for the unprecedented economic impact of the crisis, according to the state’s latest ALICE Report, released by United Way of Florida in partnership with United For ALICE.
ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The ALICE research quantifies and describes the number of households that are struggling financially. United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties (UWLSC) is actively working to help ALICE Families in its territory through a variety of programs.
Over the last decade, Florida’s low-income families systematically lost buying power and financial stability as the high cost of essentials outpaced wages, driving the number of ALICE households to rise 66 percent by 2018, the report shows.
According to a press release from UWLSC, “At United Way, we’re focused on ensuring that people have access to the resources they need right now, but we also address the root causes of our communities’ most persistent challenges.”
Founded in 1965, United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is a 501 (C) 3 whose mission is "to improve the quality of life and build a stronger community by leveraging resources and united community partners to impact education, income and health."
