United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is unveiling a new “Stronger Families Program” for Lake County residents. It will first open for 30 participants with classes beginning Jan. 27.
The Stronger Families Program provides families from all walks of life with an opportunity to become even stronger. Focused in the areas of income, education, and health, this new instructional program is a 15-week course that meets each Thursday evening and shares guidance, instruction, and resources with participants.
“The goal of the Stronger Families program is to provide a hand up in the areas in which your family wants to see improvement,” said Monica Wofford, CEO, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. “Maybe you want your children to be better prepared to enter school and aren’t sure what to do, or where to find the time, to help them get ready. Maybe you want to make more money or get a degree, buy a home, or simply save more of the money you’re getting. Maybe you want to learn how to make more healthy meals for yourself, shop on a budget, make a food budget, or stretch those dollars even further for doctors’ visits, glasses, or the dentist.”
WANT TO SIGN UP?
Registration is now open and Lake County residents should register quickly at www.uwls.org/sumter-stronger-families or by calling 352-787-7530.
After being accepted into the program, participants will meet every Thursday 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the South Lake Campus of Lake Sumter State College from Jan. 27-May 4. Participants will receive live instruction along with case management, gas gift cards to assist with transportation, and will be entered into weekly drawings for Publix gift cards and prizes.
The Stronger Families Program is completely free to participants thanks to the support of sponsors..
Danielle Heider is with the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. She may be reached at: dheider@uwls.org