The coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on blood donations across the country, according to OneBlood, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood.
To maintain the critical blood supply local hospitals need, the public is encouraged to continue donating as able. Some drives may be cancelled or rescheduled as the situation evolves.
The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:
• April 1: Epic Theatre, 3-8 p.m.
• April 2: Walmart Cagan Crossings, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• April 2: Simchat Torah Beit Midrash Passover Seder at Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 4-7 p.m.
• April 3: Walmart Johns Lake, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• April 4: Walmart Cagan Crossings, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
• April 4: Ruby Tuesday in Clermont, Noon -5 p.m.
• April 5: Florida Islamic Center of Clermont, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• April 5: Walmart Johns Lake, 3:30-8 p.m.
All lifesaving donors will receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank-you gift, along with a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. IDs are required. Donors must be at least 16 years old, and 16-year-old donors need parental permission to participate.