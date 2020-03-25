The coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on blood donations across the country, according to OneBlood, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood. To maintain the critical blood supply local hospitals need, the public is encouraged to continue donating as able.
Here is the latest information from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and America’s Blood Centers regarding the coronavirus and the blood supply:
• The coronavirus poses no risk to blood donors, either during the donation process or from attending organized blood drives.
• The coronavirus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
• The FDA and the CDC have not recommended any additional action be taken by blood centers.
• America’s Blood Centers, and OneBlood encourages all donors and sponsors of blood drives to schedule appointments and keep commitments to donate blood.”
The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week:
• March 25: Walmart Johns Lake, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• March 26: Walmart Cagan Crossings, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• March 26: Walmart Johns Lake, Noon -6 p.m.
• March 27: Chick-fil-A Hammock Ridge, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• March 27: Walmart Johns Lake, 3:30-8 p.m.
• March 27: Walmart Cagan Crossings, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• March 28: Walmart Cagan Crossings, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
• March 29: St. Matthias Church, 7 a.m.-Noon
• March 29: Walmart Johns Lake, 2:30-7:30 p.m.
• March 30: Walmart Cagan Crossings, Noon -6 p.m.
All lifesaving donors will receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank-you gift, along with a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. IDs are required. Donors must be at least 16 years old, and 16-year-old donors need parental permission to participate.