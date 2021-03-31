Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.