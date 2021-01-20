SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled over the next few weeks:
Jan. 21: Creating Facebook Ads.
Feb. 3. ESB1 – Creating a Quick Business Plan. Learn the “lean canvas” method for planning your business.
Feb. 10: ESB2 – Successfully Starting Your Business. Learn the skills needed to take those first critical steps in starting a business.
Feb. 16: Finding Capital for Your Business. An SBDC expert will explore the ways that your business can successfully obtain additional capital.
Feb. 17: ESB3 – Successfully Marketing Your Business.
Feb. 23: Company Structures and Your Responsibilities. Explore the various types of company legal structure and the implications to your responsibilities and duties.
Feb. 24: ESB4 – Managing Finances for a New Business.
Register for local business events at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).