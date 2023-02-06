An unsuccessful carjacking attempt that occurred on Feb. 3 resulted in a Lake County Sheriff's Office patrol car being rammed and damaged, rendering it unusable.
At approximately 6 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a victim that her truck had been stolen in the middle of the night.
Through GPS provided by the victim, deputies were able to track the vehicle to the area of Castile Hill and Hartle Road in Clermont.
The suspect was observed pumping gas when he saw deputies and fled in the stolen vehicle.
While attempting to stop the suspect vehicle, he rammed two patrol cars, disabling one. The suspect struck another patrol vehicle as he was boxed in at a construction site.
Deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks; however, the suspect continued to flee into Orange County, reaching the City of Oakland.
The suspect’s vehicle became disabled, at which time he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle from a citizen.
The suspect continued on foot until he was able to carjack a Ford Bronco Sport as the victim was exiting the vehicle.
The suspect then fled back into Lake County and continued fleeing in the area of Groveland, where he crashed into a school bus carrying *two adults and three students. No one on the bus was injured.
(* The original news release stated there were two adults and only one student on the bus.)
Officers with the Groveland Police Department were able to take the suspect into custody, where he was then transported to an Orlando-area hospital with non-life threating injuries.
The suspect, Joseph Crawford, is charged with three counts of:
a) Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer
b) Fleeing and Eluding
c) Grand Theft
d) Resisting Law Enforcement Officers.
There will also be additional traffic violations and charges pending from the Oakland Police Department.
