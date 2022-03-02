According to Sean Parker, who serves as both the Town of Montverde’s planner and this year’s chairman on the Lake County Board of Commissioners, doing a re-examination of the town’s boundaries is a must.
The maps, he said, are outdated. However, it is not going to be an easy taske.
“It’s going to take us awhile,” Parks said. “We do want to get it right.”
The goal, he continued, will be getting all the information, which will then be uploaded to the county’s database. Updating, said Parks, is going to have benefits. The process is already underway.
“It’s turning out to be an interesting project,” he said. “We’re getting to learn a little bit about Montverde’s history.”
Then, in his capacity as County Commission chairman, Parks was featured on a segment of the news on TV-9 in Orlando. The clip was about the recently-held joint meeting held among the county and the 14 municipalities that make up Lake County.
This meeting was to address how these entities need to manage growth while at the same time preserving the county’s heritage. This is particularly keen as the population is projected to explode exponentially in the coming years. As it now stands, Lake County is already the most densely populated county in the state.
“We need to do this soon. It can’t wait. It’s happening too fast,” said Parks.
In the news clip, Parks expressed concern and confidence that Lake County not become a bedroom community of Orlando. He also added that another aspect of the conference was to improve communications between the county and the municipalities.
Growth is of utmost concern to the town council, and the way Montverde is addressing it earned plaudits for both Parks and Town Manager Paul Larino, for keeping the town’s character and charm intact while surrounding municipalities are going through massive changes.
“Sean and Paul are doing a good job controlling what they can,” said Councilor Allen Hartle.
He was buttressed in that belief by Councilor Judy Smith. Prior to moving to Montverde, she had lived in Orlando for 25 years. When she became disenchanted with its growth, she discovered Montverde, where she has now lived in for more years than she lived in Orlando.
“If we can maintain what we have, kudos to anyone who can,” said Smith.
There were two items raised by Wynkoop that concerned him. One of those whose the issue of people speeding on and through Montverde’s roads. He asked Parks to look into that in Parks’ capacity as county commissioner and see if there might be any suggestions or solutions.
According to his message in the town’s February newsletter, the town council disagrees with a traffic analysis the county conducted and is asking for a face-to-face sit down meeting to further discuss the issue.
However, it appeared the second issue raised by the mayor was of greater concern, which also the mayor touched upon in the newsletter and raised at the Feb. 8 town council meeting, an “Interlocal Boundary Agreement” that includes Ferndale.
Ferndale is an unincorporated area to the north of Montverde under the auspices of the county; also of concern is the area of Bella Collina, which is to the south of the town. It also involves that part of the county that is contiguous to Montverde yet separate and apart from Ferndale and Bella Collina.
Wynkoop said he wants to keep Montverde safe.
“We need to pay attention to Ferndale,” he said.
This agreement, negotiated in 2010, agreed that Montverde would have first right to any utilities and services in the Ferndale area. According to the mayor, it will provide the town with direction on how the area is managed.
Toward this goal, the town council has instructed the town manager, Anita Garicia-Carter, and Larino and Parks to review the agreement and bring back ideas how to make the agreement better, with the goal of managing growth in the area. After that, Montverde plans on bringing their suggestions to both the county commissioners and other municipalities.