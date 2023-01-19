January fifth was a milestone in the young life of Mendel Dubinsky, age 3, for that was the day he had a haircut, known as an upshernish.
That may not seem a big deal, but for Mendel, the son of Rabbi Moshe Dubinksy and his wife, Chavi, getting his first haircut marked a transition, one in which he will come to learn of his faith and heritage.
Rabbi Dubinsky led the ceremonial service.
“We are so happy and proud of our son Mendel for his coming to the stage of life when we celebrate his start of Jewish education,” said Dubinsky, the spiritual leader of Chabad of South Lake, an outreach program of the Lubavitcher movement, whose goal is to help Jews reconnect with their religion and history.
For his part, Mendel recited verses from the Torah with the help of his father.
More than 100 people attended the event, with Rabbi Dubinky’s parents among the first to cut their grandson’s hair, along with the rabbi’s wife’s family also participating. Also included was anyone attending, invited to step up to help cut off Mendel’s long locks, while donating some tzedakah money in honor of Mendel.
“We are so humbled by our community who came out to celebrate with us and our son Mendel, with his coming-of-age celebration ceremony,” said Chavi Dubinsky.
Because this was a special occasion, Rabbi Zvi Konikov, from the Space/Treasure Coast Chabad, and who is Chavi’s father, read a special letter offering the audience a heart-warming story about Mendel’s upshernish, as this will be one of his most significant Jewish life celebrations, others included being bar mitzvah and marriage.
Now that Mendel has had his upshernish, his life as a Jew begins in earnest. According to his father, who spoke of the importance of this event, Mendel will learn about Jewish prayer and traditions, as well as the longevity of the Jewish people.
Rabbi Dubinsky explained that like redwood trees which live thousands of years, the strength of the Jewish people comes not from just deep roots, but those intertwined with the roots with other redwood trees. Thus it is how the Jewish people have held onto their faith and traditions; that and through acts of charity and giving back to help others in the community.
The rabbi also elaborated about the perspective of the Jewish faith and how it will impact Mendel.
“There are three fundamental ideas that the world is founded on and for little Mendel’s world,” said Dubinsky. “He will learn that in his life, his Jewish world will be built upon, one: study of Torah; two, prayers; and three, charitable acts of kindness”
ABOUT THE TRADITION OF UPSHERNISH
Upshernish is a Jewish tradition started in the 16th Century, in which family, friends and the community are invited to a festive haircutting ceremony, the upshernish, or “shearing.”
The child’s “peyot,” or side locks, are not cut to the skin, thereby fulfilling the biblical commandment that Jewish males should not round the corners of their heads.
Beyond the haircut, the upshernish includes a variety of customs. On that day, the child receives a kippot (often known as a yarmulke), which is a head covering, and a tzitzit, a garb worn that contains specially knotted ritual fringes. Not only does the boy wear a head covering kippah and tzitzit throughout the ceremony, these two items will be worn the rest of his life.
Plus the child is given gifts and money that is placed in a tzedakah (charity) box.
Mendel’s cut hair has been donated to Chai Lifeline, a leading international children's health support network, providing social, emotional, and financial assistance to children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses and their families through a variety of year-round programs and services. (Visit: https://www.chailifeline.org/)