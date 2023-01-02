This 7-week program will cover a different topic each week to help you take steps towards improving or maintaining your bone health. Each class will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m., from Jan. 10-Feb. 21.
Classes will include a new lecture topic each week, recipe demonstration and sampling. Printed materials are provided to all participants.
Program fee is $30 per person, classes held in person at the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office: 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.
You must register by January 5th for the series.
Additional Questions? Contact Lori Johnson at lorijohnson@ufl.edu or 352-343-4101.