The USTA Florida Section recently announced resumption of Sectional tennis events in August for competitive juniors and USTA Florida adult league players. The returning events will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, in accordance with the National Campus guidelines, USTA Florida program guidelines and local health and safety regulations.
USTA Florida’s junior tournament, the 2020 Boys and Girls 12s and 14s Bobby Curtis Sectional Championships, will be the first Sectional event to make its return to the court, scheduled for Aug. 15–19. Also returning will be the 2020 Mixed 40 and Over 6.0/8.0 and 7.0/9.0 Sectional Championship events for USTA Florida adult league players. Matches for the 6.0/8.0 divisions will be held Aug. 22–24. The 7.0/9.0 divisions will be contested the following weekend on Aug. 29–31.
“We know how meaningful a chance to attend Sectionals is for our USTA local league winning teams, and we are working hard to give them that opportunity,” said Christine Ducey, Adult Tennis Director for USTA Florida. “We are aware that there may continue to be challenges due to COVID-19, and we will continue to partner with our facility host and local government in our decision making. At this time, we are optimistic that we’ll be able to bring these mixed doubles teams together for a healthy dose of competition.”
Sectional events will strictly adhere to USTA Florida’s tournament guidelines or league guidelines, whichever is applicable, in addition to guidelines provided by the National Campus. USTA Florida continues to evaluate the COVID-19 developments in the state of Florida and in Orange County.
Visit www.USTAFlorida.com/coronavirus for updates on all scheduled events.
Established in 1949, USTA Florida is a section of the United States Tennis Association. It is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with approximately 40,000 members. To learn more about USTA Florida, visit www.USTAFlorida.com.